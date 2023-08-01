Nintendo Rumored to Release New Console in 2024

According to a report by VGC, Nintendo is likely to release a new console during the second half of 2024. The information comes from multiple sources with knowledge of Nintendo’s next-gen console.

The console is said to support portable mode, similar to Nintendo’s current Switch.

There are suggestions that the console could have an LCD screen instead of an OLED screen, in order to lower costs. This may be offset by the need for higher storage capacity to accommodate more advanced games.

It is also rumored that the console will support physical games through a cartridge slot, like the current Switch.

Details about features such as backwards compatibility support are currently unclear.

The release timing of the console is planned to ensure there is enough stock available, avoiding the manufacturing shortages previously faced by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Update 10:30 a.m.: Eurogamer’s sources also indicate a launch window for the next Nintendo console in the latter half of 2024. The console will reportedly remain playable in a handheld configuration.