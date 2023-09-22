Nintendo has recently unveiled a six-minute overview trailer for their highly anticipated game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This trailer offers a glimpse into the exciting new features and gameplay that players can expect to experience.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder game introduces an innovative twist on the classic Mario gameplay, thanks to the introduction of Wonder Flowers. These game-changing items have the power to create wonderfully weird and unexpected events. Players can witness the seemingly impossible, such as pipes coming alive and wreaking havoc, or even transform into a giant Spike-Ball. With Wonder Flowers, the possibilities are endless.

Welcome to the Flower Kingdom, a vibrant and colorful realm located just a short hop away from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. Unfortunately, King Bowser, Mario’s longtime nemesis, has transformed into a flying castle and is causing chaos throughout this peaceful land. Now, our beloved heroes must step up to save the day and rescue the Flower Kingdom in this awe-inspiring new adventure.

About the Game

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players have the opportunity to embody iconic characters from the Super Mario universe. They can choose to play as Mario, the courageous hero always willing to lend a helping hand, or Luigi, Mario’s trusted brother who never fails to rise to the challenge. Additionally, players can opt to play as Peach, the beloved princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, Daisy, a friendly princess with a down-to-earth personality, or any of the adorable and resilient Toad characters. Each character brings their unique abilities and skills to the game, making the gameplay even more enticing.

Great for Beginners

For players who are just starting their Mario journey, Super Mario Bros. Wonder offers two beginner-friendly options. Nabbit and Yoshis are characters that won’t transform with power-ups, but they also have the advantage of not taking damage from enemies. Their resilience and special abilities make them perfect for newcomers who want to explore the game without the fear of constant defeat.

Powerful Power-Ups

The game introduces a variety of new and wild power-ups that can be collected throughout the adventure. These power-ups add an exciting twist to the gameplay, allowing players to experiment and discover new strategies. The Elephant Fruit power-up, for example, enables players to transform into an elephant and use its trunk to trounce enemies. The Bubble Flower power-up allows players to blow bubbles, either as a means of defeating enemies or as a bouncing platform. And with the Drill Mushroom power-up, players can drill through the ground and ceilings, uncovering hidden areas and shortcuts.

Collectible Badges

Throughout the game, players can collect various badges that grant them fun new powers. These badges come in different types, including Action Badges, Boost Badges, and Expert Badges. Action Badges provide additional actions for the characters, like a Parachute Cap that enables slow floating after a jump. Boost Badges offer passive abilities for the characters, such as earning coins for defeating enemies. Expert Badges grant advanced skills, reserved for the most skilled players.

Share the Wonder With Friends and Family

Super Mario Bros. Wonder allows players to share the excitement with their friends and family. Up to four players can join forces locally on one Nintendo Switch system and embark on this thrilling adventure together. They can collaborate, share power-ups, and even revive each other. Alternatively, players can connect with others online and enjoy the game with players from all over the world. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, up to 12 friends can join a Friend Room, with four players per course. They can compete against each other or assist one another in overcoming challenges.

Overview Trailer

English

Japanese