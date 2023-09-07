Nintendo Announces Farewell to Super Mario’s Voice Actor in Upcoming Game

In an exciting video message, Nintendo has revealed a farewell tribute to the iconic voice actor of Super Mario, Charles Martinet. This departure will be showcased in the upcoming game, Wonder, set to release on October 20, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.

As we previously reported, Martinet will no longer portray the beloved Italian plumber with the iconic mustache. Instead, he will take on the role of the ambassador for the revered Grande N franchise.

Charles Martinet’s Continuing Journey and Appreciation for Fans

Charles Martinet himself, in the video message, expressed his gratitude and intentions. He shared that he will continue to “travel the world” with the aim of spreading the joy of the Mario family and connecting with passionate fans like you, who hold a special place in his heart. Martinet acknowledged the great honor he has had in playing this role throughout the years.

Shigeru Miyamoto’s Insight on Martinet’s New Role

Shigeru Miyamoto, the father of Super Mario, also made an appearance in the video and shed light on Martinet’s upcoming ambassador role. Miyamoto confirmed that Martinet would engage with fans, attend events, and recreate the Super Mario series’ delightful atmosphere with his distinctive voice. Fans can expect autograph signings and interactions that capture the joy and fun of the Super Mario world.

Revealing the New Voice Actor for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Interestingly, the voice actor for Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder will only be announced after the game’s release.

For more information, check out the special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding the voice actor change for Mario.