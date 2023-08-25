Excite Bike 64 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo Announces Excite Bike 64 for Nintendo Switch Online
Excite Bike 64 Available from August 30
Nintendo announces the next classic N64 for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Accordingly, Excite Bike 64 will be available for service from August 30.
Appeared in local climates Excite Bike 64 on June 8, 2001 for the Nintendo 64.
