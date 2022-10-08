Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
A new update has been released for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update 1.17. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update 1.17 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
- Rocko joins the battle as a DLC character!
Balance
- Universal
- Crowdpush speed reverted
- Royal Woods Cemetery
- Blastzones and camera zoom now the same as competitive stages
- Added to competitive stage rotation
- Sewers Slam
- Added to competitive stage rotation
- Harmonic Convergence
- Removed from competitive stage rotation
- Characters balancing (More details in this link)
- Sandy
- Korra
- Leonardo
- Michelangelo
- April O’Neil
- Shredder
- Ren & Stimpy
- Powdered Toast Man
- Nigel Thornberry
- Danny Phantom
- Reptar
- Helga
- Zim
- CatDog
- Oblina
- Jenny
Source: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl