Ludosity and GameMill Entertainment have recently announced the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 platform fighter, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This follow-up aims to address some of the concerns raised by players and critics, who felt the previous game lacked the depth expected from a fighter.

The sequel not only introduces a bigger roster that will surely make players nostalgic, but it also includes an exciting single-player “rougelike” campaign. In this campaign, players will embark on a mission to thwart the evil intentions of Vlad Plasmius, the famous villain from Danny Phantom.

Adding to the immersive experience, the game will feature a fully voiced cast. Each match and throughout the campaign, players will be delighted to hear the original voices of their favorite characters.

The recently released announcement trailer provided a glimpse of the game’s improved graphics and showcased familiar characters like Squidward Tentacles and Jimmy Neutron in action. Additionally, players can expect new arenas to battle in.

The trailer also hints at “new gameplay,” which suggests exciting revisions to enhance the overall gaming experience. While exact details are yet to be unveiled, the inclusion of new mini-games further adds to the anticipation surrounding the sequel.

The action-packed trailer showcases a significant amount of gameplay, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Trailer:

While an official release date hasn’t been announced, fans can expect the game to hit shelves this upcoming fall.

