Warhaven Announcement
Warhaven Trailer Revealed at TGS
Nexon’s Latest FreetoPlay Action Title
Nexon has Warhaven also announced at TGS for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A trailer for the freetoplay action title was also shown.
Early Access for PC Version
The PC version of Warhaven is available in early access. The console implementations are currently being undermined.
