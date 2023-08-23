Breaking News: New Trailer for The First Descendant Unveiled!

Publisher Nexon and developer Nexon Games have just released an exciting new trailer for their upcoming game The First Descendant. This action-packed third-person cooperative action RPG shooter showcases the game’s immersive lore and stunning new Unreal Engine 5.2 gameplay.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the epic conflict between the Descendants and the Vulgus alien invaders, who are battling for humanity’s last chance at survival and the protection of the continent of Ingris. It also introduces the mysterious Ironheart, a powerful tool to destroy the Vulgus, along with unique character abilities and sneak peeks at intense boss battles against the formidable Colossi.

The First Descendant will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Don’t miss the cross-platform open beta test from September 19 to 25. Register now to be part of the action!

Check out the thrilling new trailer below: