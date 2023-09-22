New Operators and Halloween Updates in Call of Duty Season 6

If you haven’t been following Call of Duty recently, you might be a bit confused. In the latest season, you’ll find some surprising characters from different games joining the ranks. Gone are the days of just seeing fan-favorite COD character Ghost in Warzone. Now, prepare to be taken down by Lilith from Diablo IV.

But Lilith isn’t the only new operator in Call of Duty. Inarius from Diablo IV will also be joining the action. And that’s not all! Get ready to encounter Spawn from Marvel, Ash Williams from The Evil Dead, the legendary Skeletor, vampire hunter Alucard, and even mother nature herself, Gaia, throughout the season.

In Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, appropriately named The Haunting, you’ll find a range of Halloween and horror-themed additions. It’s not just about the operators, there will also be Halloween-themed maps, events, and more.

If you haven’t checked out Call of Duty in a while and it used to be nothing like Fortnite, be prepared for a surprise. It seems like anything goes now, with characters and intellectual properties from various sources being fair game.

Source – [Activision]