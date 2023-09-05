Introduction

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese game releases.

Other titles due out this week include the general release of Starfield and the PC version of ANONYMOUS;CODE. The PlayStation 4 and Switch versions of ANONYMOUS;CODE are also launching worldwide at the same time.

Physical and Digital Releases

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5) – Launching worldwide. North American Version (PS5, Xbox Series) European Version (PS5, Xbox Series)

Fort Solis (PS5) – Already available digitally worldwide.

Remnant: From the Ashes (Switch) – Already available worldwide.

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (PS4, Switch) Limited Edition (PS4, Switch) Special Box Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)

Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Switch) Special Edition Otomate Suite Box



Digital-Only Releases

ANONYMOUS;CODE (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide. North American Version (PS4, Switch) European Version (PS4, Switch)

Starfield (Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Microsoft Store]) – Launching worldwide.

The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch titles listed above can be purchased through Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts using prepaid cards: