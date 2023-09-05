Introduction
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese game releases.
Other titles due out this week include the general release of Starfield and the PC version of ANONYMOUS;CODE. The PlayStation 4 and Switch versions of ANONYMOUS;CODE are also launching worldwide at the same time.
Physical and Digital Releases
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5) – Launching worldwide.
- North American Version (PS5, Xbox Series)
- European Version (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Fort Solis (PS5) – Already available digitally worldwide.
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Switch) – Already available worldwide.
- The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (PS4, Switch)
- Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)
- Special Box Limited Edition (PS4, Switch)
- Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Switch)
- Special Edition
- Otomate Suite Box
Digital-Only Releases
- ANONYMOUS;CODE (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide.
- North American Version (PS4, Switch)
- European Version (PS4, Switch)
- Starfield (Xbox Series, PC [Steam, Microsoft Store]) – Launching worldwide.
