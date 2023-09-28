New Hint on Release Date for Bioshock 4 Revealed by Concept Artist

Concept artist Mac Shtaba, who works for Cloud Chamber, the development team created by Take-Two Interactive specifically for Bioshock 4, may have provided a clue about the game’s release date. Recent artwork by Shtaba suggests that the highly anticipated game is still a long way off and is expected to be released in 2028.

Introduction

Despite four years passing since the development team’s announcement, there has been no significant news about the progress of Bioshock 4. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of an official announcement trailer, and many hope it will be revealed in the summer of 2023.

Eagerly Awaiting the Announcement

Exploring Mac’s Artwork

Looking at Mac Shtaba’s recent artwork on ArtStation, where he showcases his work as a senior concept artist at Cloud Chamber in Toronto, several projects related to Bioshock 4 and the game’s expected release in 2028 can be seen. However, it is important to note that this information should be taken with caution as the mentioned release date could be provisional or outdated.

Upcoming Netflix BioShock Movie

In the meantime, as we eagerly await more information, it is worth mentioning that a Netflix BioShock movie is in the works and will be written by the acclaimed screenwriter of Logan.