New Update for Gran Turismo 7 Coming Soon

A highly anticipated update for Gran Turismo 7 is set to be released next week. Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the game, gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect with a recent teaser post showcasing upcoming cars.

Familiar Cars in the Teaser

Dedicated fans of the series quickly recognized the cars featured in Yamauchi’s teaser. The first car appears to be based on the Mazda 3 Bio concept and will likely be called Gr.4. The second car is the Honda Civic driven by Phil Robles. Lastly, the teaser includes the Honda Civic Type R.

Exciting Additions to the Game

In addition to the cars mentioned above, the upcoming update is expected to introduce two more vehicles. Players will have the opportunity to purchase the Toyota GR Corolla ’22 and the Toyota Himedic Ambulance. Though details about other new content remain unknown, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of new tracks, modes, and special events.

A Surprise in the Teaser

The teaser post also caught the attention of fans for another reason. Kazunori Yamauchi tweeted a link to a movie clip, revealing that Sarah from GT7 made an appearance in the Gran Turismo movie. This unexpected surprise has added to the excitement surrounding the upcoming update.