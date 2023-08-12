Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Alkimia Interactive have released a new trailer for the Gothic remake as part of THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023 dubbed “Welcome to the Old Camp.”

The trailer description reads, “Welcome to the Old Camp in the Valley of Mines. Take a stroll through the camp, meet friendly locals, or go sightseeing. The Arena is said to be especially lovely at this time of the year!”

The Gothic remake is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. A release date has not been announced.

Watch the trailer below.