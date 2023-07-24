New Games on PS5 and Xbox Series… but Also on Super Nintendo!

In terms of video game releases, 2023 is proving to be an exceptional year. This year, more than any other, is packed with numerous releases until the end of the year. While we eagerly await the highly anticipated releases for current-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series, retro gaming enthusiasts are in for a surprise with unexpected launches.

Thanks to the publisher Piko Interactive, a title from the SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) is making a comeback! This project, dating back thirty years, was completed but unfortunately shelved for its marketing.

For Stephen Ruddy and the Pickford brothers, Steven and John, the Moto-X adventure was a heartbreaking one. Under the supervision of one of the branches of the American developer Software Creations, Moto-X was developed over eight months and was perfectly playable. However, it never had a chance to see the light of day… until Piko Interactive recently rescued it.

Moto-X, A Mario Kart Like… Less Good than a Mario Kart

Moto-X will now regain some interest with its amazing and late release on the SNES! What hindered its release in the 90s was its lack of depth. Moto-X was a combination of the Excitebike game released on the NES and gameplay ideas from Powerdrift. It only had three difficulty modes (250/500/750cc), six playable characters, and a minimal track gallery. There were only five tracks available, excluding the unlockable bonus level. If Moto-X had a 2 player mode available, its lack of variety could have been fatal compared to other prominent titles of that time. Consequently, the game never made it onto store shelves.

The developers were still paid for their several months of work, even though they were unable to release the game. They had to accept the project’s abandonment by Trimark Interactive, which eventually left the gaming industry for interactive films. However, thanks to Piko Interactive, this story had a happy ending. Collectors who are willing to pay $54.99 can now get their hands on this recently released version. In the image above, you can see what Moto-X looks like, a game where you compete in races, avoid obstacles, and hinder your opponents by collecting bonuses and powers. It’s reminiscent of Mario Kart with a twist!