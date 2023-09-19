New Game Announcement: Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers

City Connection, in collaboration with Freemode, has recently made an exciting announcement regarding their latest game, Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers. Fans and gamers alike can look forward to a full reveal of this highly anticipated game on the opening day of Tokyo Game Show 2023. The event is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The Rushing Beat series, originally developed by Jaleco, made its debut on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1992. In the western regions, the first game of the series is known as Rival Turf!. Its sequel, released in the same year, is titled Rushing Beat Ran – Fukusei Toshi which is better known as Brawl Brothers. The third and final installment of the series, Rushing Beat Shura, was launched in 1993 and is widely recognized as The Peace Keepers.

To give you a taste of what awaits in Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers, we invite you to watch the teaser trailer below.