Game Announcement: New Arc Line

Ukrainian studio Dreamate has announced New Arc Line, a turn-based RPG for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. It will launch in 2024.

New Arc Line is described as a “story-rich single-player RPG” set during a gilded age of magic and technology in a diverse world featuring everything from magical forests to seedy back alleys and more.

Players will be able to be good or bad as they “invent deadly gadgets or master the arcane arts; fight, steal, or smooth-talk [their] way to the top; make foes and allies; fall in love; get involved in a massive conspiracy; and influence the course of history.”

In battle, players will command their customized character and recruited party.

Watch the announcement trailer below, via IGN. Visit the official website here.