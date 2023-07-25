New AAA Video Game in Development by Insomniac Games

A new video game is currently in development by renowned game studio Insomniac Games. The game falls under the AAA category, indicating a high-budget production with cutting-edge graphics and gameplay. This exciting news was revealed by project director Erin Eberhardt during an interview with Full Sail University.

Insomniac Games: Busy with Marvel and a Surprise

Eberhardt specifically mentioned that he is working on an unannounced AAA game at Insomniac Games. It is worth noting that the studio is currently occupied with the imminent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and has plans for another game based on the Marvel superhero world, titled Marvel’s Wolverine.

Promising Technological Experimentation

Eberhardt discussed the upcoming project as part of his first year at Insomniac Games and his five-year partnership with Sony. The details about this mysterious game are scarce, but it is intriguing to know that Insomniac Games is pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. This leaves us excited for what this future game has in store, even though its release date might be far away.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: An Extra Treat

While we eagerly anticipate more information about the unrevealed AAA game, it is worth mentioning that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20th. The highly anticipated sequel will introduce new combat mechanics and expanded exploration of New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT