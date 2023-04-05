A new update has been released for Like a Neverwinter Update 12.11. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Neverwinter Update 12.11 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Combat and Powers
General
- Characters with access to legacy Feats (and possibly other invalid character data) have been reset. This will strip these characters of the old/invalid data and, will require them to retrain their characters. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Items and Economy
Enchantments
- Players who previously traded in one or more of the following enchantments can now properly claim a character-bound version from the Reward Claims Agent. The trade-ins will once again be made available once this patch is applied.
- Mythic Lightning Flash
- Mythic Refulgent Fortification
- Mythic Living Hex
User Interface
General
- The placeholder Vanity Pet “Random” button has been removed
