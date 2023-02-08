A new update has been released for Neverwinter Update 12.01 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Neverwinter Update 12.01 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Temple of the Spider – Per player request, unlocking Temple of the Spider (Master) is now account wide. Characters who have unlocked ToS (Master) previously will have their accounts flagged for access over the next few days.
Missions
An issue with “The Rite of the Worm” and “Tempered in Shadows, Quenched in Waters” that could sometimes prevent healers and tanks from getting credit for completing mission objectives has been fixed.
Items and Economy
Appointment Event Store
Mounts now cost 2 Tokens of Achievement, down from 5.
Companions now cost 3 Tokens of Achievement, down from 5.
The Appointment Store now offers a Brilliant Diamond instead of a Blood Ruby for Tokens of Participation.
The Appointment Store now offers a 72 Slot Bag of Holding instead of a 60 Slot Bag of Holding for Tokens of Challenge, instead of Tokens of Achievement.
Artifacts
The Tentacle Rod should no longer improperly stop bosses from performing their actions.
Localization notes
General
All localized text in French, German, Italian, and Russian locales is now up-to-date as of January 30, 2023.