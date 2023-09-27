Netflix Teases Release of Tomb Raider Animated Series in 2024

Netflix recently took advantage of DROP 01 to unveil a teaser trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The trailer revealed that the animated series will be released in 2024.

Style and Plot Teased in Trailer

Although Netflix did not share much information about the new animated adaptation of the popular video game archaeologist, the promotional trailer showcased the graphic style and gave a glimpse of the story. The trailer featured a mysterious cave and a winged creature, as well as the fearless Lara Croft braving dangerous obstacles.

The trailer also ended with Lara Croft releasing an arrow, which displayed the name and team involved in the creation of the series. It is worth noting that the official title of the animated series had not been revealed until this point.

Confirmed Voice Actors

While details are still scarce, it has been confirmed in recent months that Earl Bailon will be voicing the character Jonah, reprising his role from Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Additionally, Hayley Atwell, best known for her portrayal of Peggy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been chosen as the voice of Lara Croft.

Additional Announcements from Netflix

In addition to the Tomb Raider series, Netflix also announced a Devil May Cry animated series during DROP 01.