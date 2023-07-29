Netflix Reportedly Developing Dark Souls Anime

Netflix is continuing its efforts to produce anime series based on games, and the latest one reportedly in production is a Dark Souls anime.

According to a new report, Netflix is working on an adaptation of FromSoftware’s famous franchise. This would be the first time Dark Souls branches out to another visual medium.

Given the immersive visuals and intricate details in each Dark Souls game, an anime adaptation seems like the perfect choice to capture the grandeur experienced by players.

What makes this project even more intriguing is how Netflix will create its own story within the Dark Souls universe. The games themselves tell a vaguely defined story, leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

FromSoftware has never presented a fully linear narrative, always leaving gaps for players to fill in themselves. It will be interesting to see how Netflix and the creative team approach this and potentially answer some of the lingering questions from the games.

Source: GiantFreakinRobot