Netflix Brings Game Streaming to TVs and PCs in Select Countries

Netflix has fulfilled its promise of introducing game streaming to TVs and PCs in various countries worldwide. However, it should be noted that Italy is currently not one of the countries where this feature is available.

Game Streaming Now Live in Canada and the United Kingdom

The popular streaming platform recently announced on its official website that game streaming is currently active in Canada and the United Kingdom as part of their testing phase to ensure smooth functionality on users’ devices.

Initial Availability on Select Smart TVs

Netflix mentioned that game streaming at the moment is only accessible on specific models of Smart TVs. However, it is expected to be extended to PCs and Mac computers through Netflix.com in the coming days. The current test phase involves two games, including Night School Studio’s Oxenfree.

Expansion Plans and Future Compatibility

Netflix plans to expand game streaming to more countries worldwide in the upcoming months, making it available on PCs, Mac computers, and mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

Netflix Quote:

“We’re rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of subscribers in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PC and Mac via Netflix.com on supported browsers in the coming weeks. Two games will be part of this initial test: Oxenfree by Night School Studio, Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game. To play our games on TV, we introduce a controller we already hold in our hands most of the day: our phones. PC and Mac subscribers can play Netflix.com using their keyboard and mouse. This limited beta is designed to test our game streaming technology and controller and improve the member experience over time. Games on TV will work on select devices from our original partners, including Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TVs, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN TVs. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.”

In conclusion, there has been a significant increase in Netflix subscribers since the restriction on sharing accounts in the US.