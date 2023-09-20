Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Onimusha Anime

Netflix has announced that the highly-anticipated Onimusha anime, based on the popular Capcom video game series, will premiere on November 2. This exciting news comes after the initial announcement in September 2022. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite characters and storylines come to life in this thrilling adaptation.

Voice actors have been carefully chosen to bring authenticity and depth to the characters. The talented cast includes Akio Otsuka as Musashi Miyamoto, Toshihiko Seki as Kojiro Sasaki, Hochu Otsuka as Kensuke Matsui, Daiki Yamashita as Sahei, Subaru Kimura as Goro-Maru, Katsuyuki Konishi as Heikuro, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kaizen, Makoto Furukawa as Gensai, Aya Yamane as Sayo, and Ryohei Kimura as Iemon.

The series will delve into the historical and fantastical world of Onimusha. Set in Japan’s feudal Sengoku period, the storyline follows protagonist Miyamoto Musashi, a character modeled after Toshiro Mifune, the legendary Japanese film icon. Directed by Takashi Miike, this ambitious anime series promises realistic action and intense battles as Musashi fights against evil forces and navigates a land plagued by poverty.

Get ready for the premiere of Onimusha on November 2, exclusively on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below for a glimpse into the thrilling world of the series.