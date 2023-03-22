A new update has been released for Need for Speed Unbound Update 1.000.008 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Need for Speed Unbound Update 1.000.008 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
AI Rivals & Cops
- Fixed a number of issues where traffic cars were spawning in unexpected places
- Fixed an issue that caused AI rivals’ icons to flicker on screen
- Fixed an issue where AI rivals were getting busted during events and completing the race early
- Fixed an issue where cops would remain idle in some areas after busting the player
- Fixed an issue where Helicopters were not chasing correctly during a pursuit
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Old Town Road’ event had B tier, rather than A tier rivals
- Fixed an issue where Waru’s vehicle has a default player “NFS” number plate
- General fixes and balancing to AI racers
- Improved cop chat trigger conditions
Balance and Meta Tweaks
- Limited the ability to downgrade cars to one tier below stock
- Resolved an exploit where players could access extra gears using 3rd party hardware
- Fixed an issue where A$AP Rocky’s custom vehicle only allowed 3 engine swaps
- Fixed an issue where the track reset could give an unfair advantage on ‘Rapid Transit’
- Balanced Aston Martin Vulcan’s top-end acceleration in S class
Challenges
- Added the ability to pin a challenge directly from a locked item
- Fixed a number of UI issues relating to challenges
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to receive only one challenge complete pop-up notification after completing multiple challenges
- Fixed an issue that caused the return to garage rewards screen to appear twice after completing challenges
- Fixed an issue where certain Challenges displayed incorrect information
- Improved challenge unlock criteria feedback to the player
Client & Performance
- Fixed a number of HUD resolution issues on PC related to launching the game in windowed mode and resizing the window
- Fixed an issue that caused certain menus and HUD elements to display incorrectly in wide aspect ratios
- Fixed an issue that caused some PC players to freeze whilst launching the game for the first time
- Fixed an issue that caused the screen VFX to flicker whilst in critical health state
- Fixed an issue that showed DLSS as available for non-supported GPUs
- Fixed an issue where Nvidia Reflex reports 0 PC latency
- Fixed an issue where raindrops could flicker on-screen at high speeds
- Improved performance for low-spec PCs
Customization
- Added the ability to select a driving tag on a per-vehicle basis
- Improved the performance customization flow to show whether performance parts will move the car below a tier
- Fixed and issue where the player can’t equip any character customization after rebooting the game
- Fixed a number of character poses
- Fixed a number of decal thumbnails that were displaying incorrectly
- Fixed a number of issues where owned items were unable to be equipped
- Fixed an issue that caused the “new” label to appear on Auxiliary items even after revealing them all
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to not be informed how to unlock palace edition cars when previewing them
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused visual issues with equipped sunglasses
- Fixed an issue where a customisation part was incorrectly labeled on the Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 Super Veloce Roadster
- Fixed an issue where a customisation part was incorrectly labeled on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster_(2019)
- Fixed an issue where decals applied incorrectly on the Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup (1965)
- Fixed an issue where decals applied incorrectly on the Honda Civic Type-R (2015)
- Fixed an issue where decals applied incorrectly on the Honda NSX R (1992)
- Fixed an issue where decals applied incorrectly on the Land Rover Defender 110 – Supertuner
- Fixed an issue where decals applied incorrectly on the Nissan GT-R Premium Edition (2017)
- Fixed an issue where decals applied incorrectly on the Nissan Silvia K’s (1998)
- Fixed an issue where decals applied incorrectly on the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (2018)
- Fixed an issue where decals are unable to be placed on the Porsche Cayman GT4 (2015) side window
- Fixed an issue where decals are unable to be placed on the Porsche Panamera Turbo (2017) front fender
- Fixed an issue where decals on the Honda NSX R wouldn’t apply correctly
- Fixed an issue where decals weren’t removed when previewing or equipping new body kits
- Fixed an issue where decals would appear corrupt on the rear of the Chevrolet Stepside Pickup
- Fixed an issue where driving effects didn’t display correctly on Turbofan rims
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to report custom wraps after highlighting the player
- Fixed an issue where rain didn’t appear correctly on some Turbofan rim parts
- Fixed an issue where some aftermarket wheels were narrower than the stock version
- Fixed an issue where the glossiness slider didn’t work correctly with decals that have gradients
- Fixed some issues where changes to a vehicles paint were occasionally being reverted
- Improved several decals that appeared desaturated
- Resolved an issue where the player receives the “wrap too complicated” message even where there is space to apply decals
- Resolved some issues where community wraps cannot be edited or equipped
Map & Mini Map
- Added District names to the map
- Locked but purchasable safehouses can now be seen on the map
- Fixed a number of issues that caused the minimap to disappear in certain areas of the game
- Fixed an issue that caused an unintended chevron arc to appear on the player vehicle when arriving at a routed player
- Fixed an issue that caused certain map elements to not appear whilst in 1600×1200 resolution
- Fixed an issue that caused map icons to pull in the player cursor too strongly
- Fixed an issue that caused meetup icons to flicker and disappear on the edge of the minimap
- Fixed an issue that caused player icons to show as stacked on-top of each other in multiplayer lobbies
- Fixed an issue that caused player icons to show incorrectly on the map whilst transitioning between events in a playlist
- Fixed an issue that caused the player arrow icon to appear as backwards on the minimap
- Fixed an issue that caused the safehouse purchase card to be present on map whilst in a race
- Fixed an issue that caused two routes to be displayed at once on the minimap during certain missions
- Fixed an issue that caused waypoints on the minimap to be oversized
- Fixed an issue that caused Yaz’s “High Heat” delivery missions on the map to have Tess’ name on the mission card
- Fixed an issue where routing to players in multiplayer would occasionally draw a straight line towards them
- Fixed an issue where some billboards wouldn’t display correctly on the minimap
- Fixed an issue where the multiplayer icons in the map were updating slowly
- Fixed an issue where waypointing to a player whilst in a meet-up would draw the route incorrectly
- Resolved a number of issues relating to routing to POIs whilst in an active delivery mission
Multiplayer
- Added the ability for players to see what other players are up to whilst on the map, meetups and the on-server list of the party menu
- Fixed an issue that caused traffic cars to have delayed responses to collisions in Multiplayer
- Improved the way player position is handled in multiplayer lobbies, smoothing out gameplay in playlists
- Fixed a number of issues preventing players from sending multiplayer invites
- Fixed a number of issues that caused the users platform icon to be displayed incorrectly
- Fixed a number of issues with viewing friends in the party widget
- Fixed an issue that caused menu narration to activate when accepting a multiplayer invite from a friend
- Fixed an issue that caused player banners to be invisible after an idle kick from a multiplayer session
- Fixed an issue that caused the party menu to function incorrectly when opened in the wrap library or singleplayer
- Fixed an issue that made players unable to back out of the block player menu without selecting a block option
- Fixed an issue where some decals were not appearing on other players cars over Cross-Play
- Fixed an issue where the player is not informed that the server is full when trying to join a friend in a full server
- Fixed an issue where the user was able to access Cross-Play servers even with Cross-Play disabled
- Fixed an issue where visual damage on the users vehicle gets repaired when another player exits the garage nearby
- General improvements to party information and visibility
- General improvements to the multiplayer playlist invite flow
- General server stability improvements
- Resolved some issues where players were disconnected from a multiplayer session after matchmaking
- Tweaked the amount of time the player has to hold the map button down to access the party menu
Playlist and Racing
- Added the ability to swap cars out on each race in a playlist, so players can choose cars better suited to each event type
- Added visual feedback in playlist UI to indicate whether the player was using a rental car.
- Increased base payouts for all Multiplayer playlists, and added greater payouts scaling with higher player counts
- Fixed a number graphical, camera, and vehicle issues in the playlist intro and outro flow
- Fixed a number of collision and camera issues when entering multiplayer meetups
- Fixed a number of issues where Event Card information was incorrect
- Fixed a number of issues where events were named incorrectly in some Multiplayer Playlists
- Fixed a number of issues where the player may sometimes get reset incorrectly
- Fixed a number of issues with car selection in multiplayer playlists after accepting an invite from the garage
- Fixed an issue that caused certain player animations to stutter during the multiplayer playlist podium sequence
- Fixed an issue that caused drift and takeover event names to not appear from the “scores to beat” screen
- Fixed an issue that caused each player not to appear at the top of the player list in the car select screen
- Fixed an issue that caused some text to be larger than others in the playlist podium sequence
- Fixed an issue that caused the detailed stats of owned cars to not appear after selecting them in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue that caused the playlist invite to display “Not enough players” as soon as it is sent
- Fixed an issue where parked cars were incorrectly placed in the ‘Road Trippin’ endurance event
- Fixed an issue where rental cars would show the customised version in the podium if the player owns that car in a different tier
- Fixed an issue where some Playlists weren’t being marked as ‘new’ correctly
- Fixed an issue where the Apex Predator event type was Endurance rather than Corner King
- Fixed an issue where the Making Bank event could become inaccessible.
- Fixed an issue where the player car appears as damaged during the retry race transition
- Fixed an issue where the player character occasionally doesn’t spawn during races
- Fixed an issue where the player is loaded into their personal vehicle instead of the selected rental vehicle during mixed tier playlists
- Fixed an issue where the player may continue to respawn after crashing in the ‘This Shit is Tight’ takeover event
- Fixed an issue where the player occasionally isn’t notified when they miss a checkpoint during certain playlists
- Fixed an issue where the player was left in the car they used during a playlist after completion, rather than the previously equipped car
- Fixed an issue where the player would resume from an incorrect position when finishing the ‘Wild Thing’ event while in a cop chase
- Fixed an issue where the side bet screen sometimes doesn’t show the correct AI racer
- Fixed an issue where the train can block the route on the ‘Rapid Transit’ event
- Fixed an issue where users are stuck at the start of a playlist race until one player leaves the playlist
- Improved the end-of-playlist flow to spawn players next to each other
- Improved the playlist car select flow to load in 3D models of each car from the selection, rather than just the thumbnail
- Resolved an issue where the NOS boost can get locked during multiplayer gameplay, preventing use for the rest of the race
- Resolved an issue where wrecked vehicles were returning at full speed
- Show the player’s car performance rating in the race summary screen at the end of each event in the playlist
- Fixed an issue where the player character occasionally doesn’t spawn during races
User Interface
- Added option to reverse sort order of cars in the garage
- Fixed a number of issues relating to the confirmation text when backing out of snapshot mode
- Fixed a number of UI graphical issues
- Fixed an issue that caused loading screen tips to be hard to read in relation to their background
- Fixed an issue that caused some text to be hard to read during drift and takeover practice events during the day
- Fixed an issue that caused stuttering when navigating through the multiplayer banner menu
- Fixed an issue that caused the Grip/Drift sliders to not update consistently when leaving the menu and re-entering
- Fixed an issue that caused the pause menu to be unavailable when the “start delivery” prompt is on screen
- Fixed an issue that caused the quick route function to still be available during a playlist
- Fixed an issue that caused the safehouse purchase button to occasionally disappear when approaching them
- Fixed an issue that caused the text after finishing an activity to stay too long on screen
- Fixed an issue that caused the vehicle performance UI panel to disappear after selling a rewarded car
- Fixed an issue that caused the waypoint icon to disappear after reaching a custom waypoint for the first time in a session
- Fixed an issue that caused very long player names to be cut off at the bottom of the party menu
- Fixed an issue that made the player unable to return to the garage menu after selecting play and backing out
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Route to Safehouse’ message incorrectly appeared when restarting some events
- Fixed an issue where the lock animation didn’t play correctly on event cards
- Fixed an issue where the player was not returned to previous menu after taking a snapshot for the banner
- Fixed an issue where the player was receiving an incorrect ‘Wrong Way’ notification
- Fixed an number of issues that caused some performance upgrades to be highlighted in red even if they were an improvement
- Fixed multiple UI issues with equipping car vanity items
- Improved the results screen in single player takeover and drift events
- Improved the visual quality of event cards
- Removed unnecessary quotation marks from multiple wrap library confirmation texts
- Resolved an issue where textures could flicker in Snapshot mode
Vehicle
- Add a missed licence plate light on the Ferrari LaFerrari (2016)
- Added a Speedhunters spoiler for the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020
- Fixed a graphical issue on the Nissan Silvia K (1998)
- Fixed a number of issues that caused some character body parts to clip through the sides of certain cars
- Fixed a number of issues that caused some hairstyles and hats to stick out of the roof of certain cars
- Fixed an issue on the BMW M2 where there is an empty rear bumper interaction point
- Fixed an issue where air suspension caused clipping on the Chevrolet Camaro SS (1967)
- Fixed an issue where clipping occurred on the Chevrolet Bel Air (1955) when the vehicle stance is lowered and damaged at 50%
- Fixed an issue where clipping would sometimes occur on the Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup when the stance is lowered
- Fixed an issue where decals placed on the windows of cars cannot have their material type changed to metallic
- Fixed an issue where some handling menu items were missing for the Lamborghini Urus
- Fixed an issue where some vehicles weren’t showing the correct amount of model deformation when damaged
- Fixed an issue where the colour & tint of the Mercedes AMG GTR (2017) lights weren’t able to be changed
- Fixed an issue where the exhaust camera was incorrectly placed on the Subaru Impreza WRX STi (2006)
- Fixed an issue where the Ford Mustang Foxbody (1990) air suspension didn’t work correctly
- Fixed an issue where the headlights on the Aston Martin DB5 (1964) would light up incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder had an incorrect interaction point
- Fixed an issue where the licence plate on A$AP Rocky’s Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 (1988) didn’t edit correctly
- Fixed an issue where the lighting was incorrect on the Nissan 370Z (2019) tail light
- Fixed an issue where the Mazda MX 5 (1996) displayed options incorrectly for the diffuser
- Fixed an issue where the Nissan Skyline GT-R KPGC10 had empty or unselectable interaction points
- Fixed an issue where the Rally Lamp Pods on the Subaru Impreza WRX STI (2006) worked incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the ride height adjustment would work incorrectly on the BMW M3 Evolution II E30 when the LTO body kit was equipped
- Fixed an issue where the slide windows and wing mirrors on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 were positioned incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the spoiler on the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) didn’t animate while driving
- Fixed an issue where the SUBARU BRZ Premium (2014) had an incorrect interaction point
- Fixed an issue where the the ride stance worked incorrectly with certain body kits on the Mazda RX8
- Fixed an issue where the wheels clipped on the Mercedes GT R (2017) if air suspension is equipped
- Fixed an issue where the wrap wasn’t correct on the BMW M3 E46 Razer
- Fixed an issue where there is an empty trunk interaction point on the Subaru BRZ Premium (2014)
- Fixed an issue where wheels clip the front fenders on the Chevrolet Camaro SS (1967) if vehicle stance or air suspension is on its lowest setting
- Fixed an issue with the Subaru Impreza WRX Sti (2006) where the vehicle canards were restricted when font bumpers were removed
- Improved the readability of the Ferrari 458 Italia licence plate at night
- Improved the readability of the Ferrari 458 Spider licence plate at night
- Improved the readability of the Lamborghini Diablo SV (1995) licence plate at night
- Improved the readability of the Subaru Impreza WRX STI (2006) licence plate at night
- Upped the volume of the Subaru Impreza WRX STI when using near and far cameras
World
- Fixed a number of graphical and collision issues within the world of Lakeshore
- Fixed a number of lighting issues within the world of Lakeshore
- Fixed an issue that caused water puddle surfaces to appear as blocky when placed over dirt terrain
- Fixed an issue where the player is unable to collect billboard rewards in some areas
- Resolved an issue where the camera can be pushed through the environment on a number of vehicles
- Resolved an issue where the player could collect certain billboards at the ground level
General Fixes and Improvements
- Added an option to reset the camera in Snapshot mode
- Added idle camera to garage
- Added the ability to skip music tracks in races
- Resolved some inconsistencies in the way race routes are displayed in the map, meetup, and in-game
- Fixed an issue that caused driving tags to occasionally appear incorrectly on other players or AI rivals
- Fixed a number of audio issues
- Fixed a number of camera issues
- Fixed a number of graphical issues
- Fixed a number of issues relating to missing vehicle reward names after earning them in the campaign
- Fixed a number of issues that caused items to be sorted incorrectly in the garage
- Fixed a number of issues where the player is not being given the correct rewards in singleplayer
- Fixed a number of VO sync issues
- Fixed an issue that caused campaign car delivery events to not display consistently
- Fixed an issue that caused some vehicles to enter the “tumble” state unrealistically
- Fixed an issue that caused the “auto sign in” off preference to not be saved after rebooting
- Fixed an issue that caused visual animation issues whilst pausing during a collision
- Fixed an issue where game difficulty didn’t save correctly between reboots
- Fixed an issue where the player is able to buy safehouse access multiple times
- Improved audio feedback for losing Signature boost
- Improved quality of certain cut scenes
- Improved the flow between the front-end garage and multiplayer lobby
- Improved the way collisions are handled, reducing the number of unreasonably violent collisions
- Improvements to visual feedback on the way heat is carried over the campaign
- Resolved an issue where the text to speech function wasn’t converting text exceeding 100 characters
- Resolved multiple issues where the players save file would get corrupted or save incorrectly
Localization
- Fixed a number of issues that caused certain text elements to appear incorrectly in non-English languages
- Fixed an issue that caused the EA Sign in page to appear in English even when non-English languages are set
- Fixed an issue that caused VOIP TTS options to show as being available for non-English languages
Source:Need for Speed Unbound
ADVERTISEMENT