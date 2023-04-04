A new update has been released for NBA 2K23 Update 1.11. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. NBA 2K23 Update 1.11 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

GENERAL

• Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 6, launching on Friday, April 7th, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

• The “RM” stripe to honor former owner Red McCombs has been added to the San Antonio Spurs uniforms

• The “19” stripe to honor Willis Reed has been added to the New York Knicks uniforms

• The number color on the Los Angeles Lakers alternate uniforms has been corrected

• Resolved an issue with the Sacramento Kings crowd causing some fans to have the incorrect team logo on the back of their shirts

• The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

Precious Achiuwa (dynamic hair update)

Bol Bol (dynamic hair update)

Anthony Davis (dynamic hair update)

Aaron Gordon (dynamic hair update)

• The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts:

Craig Ehlo (dynamic hair update)

GAMEPLAY

• Fixed an issue that was allowing players to double-dribble after a pump fake without a violation called during 1v1 games

MyCAREER/CITY

• Continued improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

• Addressed an issue that could cause losing teams to get stuck in the Event Center when an event ends

• Fixed a timing issue with the “It’s a Cole World” quest that could prevent it from being completed in rare circumstances

• The requirements to play games on the Dreamer Park court have been clarified to ensure all players know how to access them

• The Commentary Language option can now be adjusted from within the MyCAREER mode

• Favorited clothing items will no longer appear at the end of the inventory list

MyTEAM/MyNBA/THE W

• Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyTEAM, MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W.

Once the patch notes for last-gen are released, we’ll update the article accordingly to reflect the changes. Don’t be surprised if the current-gen and last-gen patch notes are similar since that’s usually the case for gameplay-related adjustments.

Source: NBA 2K23