Natsume Atari and Tengo Project Announce KAGE Shadow of the Ninja

Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project have announced KAGE Shadow of the Ninja for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch in spring 2024 with language support for English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

About KAGE Shadow of the Ninja

KAGE Shadow of the Ninja is a remake of the Nintendo Entertainment System title Shadow of the Ninja (released as Blue Shadow in Europe).

Game Overview

Traditional Two-Player Action The acclaimed two-player side-scrolling ninja action returns. Players can choose between two characters, male or female, each with their own unique abilities, and work together to overcome formidable foes. Impressive Pixel Art Quality Previously Unseen Tengo Project’s dedication to 16-bit pixel art as seen in its highly acclaimed previous title Pocky & Rocky Reshrined continues on in KAGE Shadow of the Ninja. Painstakingly crafted pixel art graphics formulate the game’s aesthetic. Featuring Music from Super Composer Iku Mizutani Iku Mizutani, who composed music for the original Shadow of the Ninja, as well other Natsume titles like Shatterhand and the Medabots series, returns for KAGE Shadow of the Ninja. His nostalgic guitar playing has never sounded better. Illustrations by Dynamic Production The key visual and character illustrations are being handled by Dynamic Production, which also worked on the original Shadow of the Ninja and is known for Mazinger Z and Grendizer. Playable at Tokyo Game Show 2023 KAGE Shadow of the Ninja will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2023 from September 23 to 24.

Playable Characters

Hayate

The shinobi clan “Ryuuha Shippu” has long been active in the shadows of history. Hayate is a young warrior regarded as its next leader. While he has perfected his skills as a ninja, he is short-tempered and easily loses his cool…

Kaede

A young ninja in the same clan as Hayate. As Hayate’s calmer senpai, she is always scolding him for his hot temper.

Thanks, Gamebiz.jp.