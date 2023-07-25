Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developers Millennium Kitchen and Toybox reveal new details for Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developers Millennium Kitchen and Toybox have recently released new details and screenshots for their upcoming summer vacation adventure game, Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation. The game introduces players to the neighboring town of Tonari, various transportation options, fortunes, and pig care.

Exploring Tonari: The Neighbor Town

Tonari, which translates to “Neighbor,” is located right next to the main town of Yomogi. It is known for its notable landmarks such as the clock tower and newspaper company. Inside the clock tower, players can explore a museum-like exhibit that provides insights into the history of both Tonari and Yomogi. Additionally, there is a beautiful sunflower field along the route between Yomogi and Tonari. While traveling by bus or train is convenient, walking is also a viable option.

Meet the Interesting Characters of Tonari

Players will encounter interesting characters in Tonari, including Chiharu Momoyama, a junior high school student who volunteers as a guide at the clock tower, and Hideto, a reporter for the Tonari newspaper company always on the lookout for new stories.

Convenient Modes of Transportation

Due to the expansive game world that spans Yomogi and Tonari, it is recommended to utilize convenient modes of transportation such as the bus or train. You can easily ride the bus using cash or a ticket. With a ticket, you can board the bus from anywhere without needing to go to a bus stop. However, it’s crucial to add new bus stops to your “Destinations List” whenever you discover one.

Mysterious Portable Toilets

Furthermore, portable toilets can be found at construction sites and other locations. Interestingly, entering one of these toilets instantly transports you to the bathroom at the Ashitaba Lodge, where you are staying for the summer. While the mechanics behind this transportation method remain a mystery, it proves incredibly useful when you need to return home quickly.

Glide Through the Air

At some point in the game, players will acquire an item that allows them to glide through the air, providing a unique way to navigate the world.

Fortune-Telling Mechanic

In addition to the adventure aspect, Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation features a fortune-telling mechanic. Love, one of the circus troupe members, offers to read your fortune for the day. Your fortune will provide hints about potential events occurring that day.

Caring for Pigs

Lastly, players will encounter pigs being taken care of by the shrine priest. Occasionally, these pigs may escape, and if you find one in town, you can help the priest by keeping it safe. Additionally, you can learn how to care for the pigs yourself and even feed them their favorite food, acorns.

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch on July 28th in Japan. To see more screenshots from the game, check out the gallery.