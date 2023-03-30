Autodesk announced today that the updated versions of AutoCAD 2024 and AutoCAD LT 2024 software for macOS would, for the first time, be able to run natively on Apple silicon-based Macs.

The latest version of AutoCAD software has been updated to improve performance for users of M1 and M2 series Macs. The software has been optimized for both Apple silicon Macs and Intel Macs. Compared to the non-optimized version of the 2023 software, Autodesk claims that the native Apple silicon support can result in a performance boost of up to two times.

According to Autodesk’s Director of Product Management for AutoCAD, Dania El Hassan, “AutoCAD for Mac 2024 and AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024 bring fantastic, new performance enhancements with the ability to run AutoCAD natively on Apple silicon.” It’s great to see clients using the newest hardware and M-series CPUs for more efficient processes.

Additional new features include Markup Import, Markup Assist, Smart Blocks Placement, Trace Updates, and more; the website for Autodesk contains complete information on all of these and other new features.