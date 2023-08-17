Arcade racing game NASCAR Arcade Rush to launch on various platforms

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Team6 Game Studios have announced that the arcade racing game NASCAR Arcade Rush will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 15. The game will be priced at $49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

About Put the pedal to the metal in NASCAR Arcade Rush. This new arcade-style racing game brings the heart-pumping, high-speed competition and action of one of the world’s top motorsports with wildly reimagined spins on NASCAR’s most legendary tracks. Experience the high-octane thrill of NASCAR racing in a completely new way with intense arcade races on iconic NASCAR tracks, reengineered with jaw-dropping twists, hair-raising turns, gravity-defying jumps, nitro boosts, and other surprises. Customize your car and driver as you compete in a variety of game modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, online multiplayer, and local multiplayer. Key Features Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists – Experience iconic NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise.

