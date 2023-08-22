Introduction

Bandai Namco announces this Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Released for all current consoles on November 17. A new release date trailer accompanies the termination, and more information can be found in the press release:

Game Overview

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS lets players relive the story of Naruto and Sasuke and lead them through the most memorable battles in the Naruto story. In addition, it features a Borutocentric story created exclusively for the game.

With over 130 playable characters, players can choose from the largest selection yet in an Ultimate Ninja STORM game. Also included are three new characters from the Kara Organization: Boro, Delta, and Koji Kashin.

For the first time, there are German and French voiceovers in a NARUTO game. The anime’s official cast was hired to give players the most immersive experience possible.

Preorder and Editions

The game is also now available to preorder digitally on PlayStation and Xbox, as well as physically for all platforms except PC. You can choose from the following editions:

The Standard Edition (base game)

The Deluxe Edition (digital) adds the Season Pass to the base game. This contains 5 characters that will be announced later. The Season Pass Bonus and the Deluxe Bonus also include two additional costumes.

The Ultimate Edition (digital) includes the Deluxe Edition content plus the Ultimate Bonus which adds 5 costumes and 2 accessory items.

The Collector’s Edition includes the base game, a steel book, 2 exclusive figures and a special double-sided inlay.

The Premium Collector’s Edition, only available at the Bandai Namco Store, includes the base game, 2 figures, a steelbook, a special double-sided inlay, 6 trading cards, an official scroll, the Season Pass and Season Pass Bonus, and the Deluxe and Ultimate Bonuses.

Preorder Bonuses

Players who preorder an edition digitally or from participating retailers will receive the following costumes: Naruto Uzumaki (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume), Sasuke Uchiha (TV Anime 20th Anniversary Costume), Naruto Uzumaki (The Final Battle). NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER owners who preorder the game will be rewarded with the Nanani Tshirt and Merz costume.

