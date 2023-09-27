Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have unveiled an exciting new set of trailers and screenshots for their upcoming game Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS. These visuals provide a detailed look into the game’s various systems and give a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Special Story Mode.

Game Modes to Enjoy

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS offers players four modes to immerse themselves in:

History Mode : Dive into the rich and complex history of the Naruto and Boruto universe.

: Dive into the rich and complex history of the Naruto and Boruto universe. Special Story Mode : Experience an epic tale filled with intense battles, as Naruto and Sasuke clash on a ninja battlefield.

: Experience an epic tale filled with intense battles, as Naruto and Sasuke clash on a ninja battlefield. Free Battle : Engage in thrilling one-on-one combat against computer-controlled opponents.

: Engage in thrilling one-on-one combat against computer-controlled opponents. Online Battle: Test your skills against players from around the world in exhilarating multiplayer matches.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS is set to launch on November 16, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan, followed by a worldwide release on November 17. The game promises an unforgettable adventure in the beloved Naruto and Boruto universe.

Trailers

Game System Trailer English Japanese Sneak Peek: Special Story Mode English Japanese

Screenshots