Naoki Yoshida Wants to Continue Playing Final Fantasy 14 for Another 10 Years

Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, expressed his desire to continue playing Final Fantasy 14 for the next decade in a recent interview with Famitsu.

Long-Term Support for Final Fantasy 14

In an interview with a well-known Japanese magazine dedicated to the game’s 10th anniversary, the producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, confirmed that the team plans to support Final Fantasy 14 for at least another 10 years.

The End of an Arc, the Beginning of a New Story

The recent expansion, Endwalker, concluded the Hidailyn/Zodiark storyline in Final Fantasy 14. However, Yoshida clarified that ending the entire game’s story with one expansion would be meaningless since MMOs are designed to have everlasting narratives. The upcoming Dawntrail expansion will mark the start of a new story arc.

Naoki Yoshida’s Vision for the Future

“With Dawntrail, we aim to provide the highest level of emotional release. Endwalker successfully concluded a story that spanned over a decade, and we strive to accomplish the same goal in the next 10 years.”

Yoshida expressed his excitement for the future and the creative possibilities that the development team will explore in the new expansion, CBU3.

Availability of Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It will also be released on Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024.