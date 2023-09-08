



A Rare Message: Nacon Announces the Release of Through Pass 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X Introduction A rare message: Nacon announces that through pass 2 will be released on September 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A new gameplay trailer accompanies the good news and more information can be found in the press release: Driving Experience through pass 2 offers fans the opportunity to drive 33 vehicles in three different categories: UTVs Known for their speed and maneuverability, UTVs are ideal for any situation. These vehicles are the allrounders of the game. There are 17 UTVs to choose from from four manufacturers: Kawasaki, Yamaha, Polaris and Artic Cat. ATVs ATVs (commonly known as “quads”) are four-wheeled off-road motorcycles designed for a variety of purposes. They are flexible, practical and easy to drive, making them suitable for driving on the tightest routes. The ATVs lead the off-road class in maneuverability and precision. In through pass 2 There are twelve ATVs to choose from, made by five different manufacturers: Arctic Cat, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki and Yamaha. Rock Bouncers Rock Bouncers are extraordinary vehicles that are one of the most important innovations through pass 2 Are. Due to their design, the Rock Bouncers are particularly suitable for rocky and steep racetracks. With their supercharged engines and the coil springs on all four drive wheels, the Rock Bouncer can climb steep hills and conquer even the hardest rocks and bumps without falling behind. Rock Bouncers are designed for speed, aggressive driving and overcoming the toughest obstacles, providing the best off-road experience. In through pass 2 There are four officially licensed Rock Bouncers to choose from: Venom, Screamin Blue, Rum Runner and Smokedout. Game Features through pass 2 allows you to complete the game’s many races and challenges in a variety of environments. The vehicles are suitable for every driving style and every situation. With a wide variety of vehicles, a career mode and advanced driver and vehicle customization options through pass 2 a varied game. Content and News 33 vehicles from official brands divided into 3 categories: UTVs, ATVs and Rock Bouncer

Five different game modes: offroad sprints, offroad tracks, hillclimbs, obstacle courses and closed tracks

31 circuits, peppered with various obstacles

Official manufacturers, equipment and sponsors

Five unique environments: Baja Desert, Johnson Valley, Utah Desert, East Central US, Western Europe

A full career mode with team and calendar management

Advanced customization options for vehicles and drivers

A local split screen mode for up to four players

Online races for up to eight people





ADVERTISEMENT





A Rare Message: Nacon Announces the Release of Through Pass 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X Introduction A rare message: Nacon announces that through pass 2 will be released on September 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A new gameplay trailer accompanies the good news and more information can be found in the press release: Driving Experience through pass 2 offers fans the opportunity to drive 33 vehicles in three different categories: UTVs Known for their speed and maneuverability, UTVs are ideal for any situation. These vehicles are the allrounders of the game. There are 17 UTVs to choose from from four manufacturers: Kawasaki, Yamaha, Polaris and Artic Cat. ATVs ATVs (commonly known as “quads”) are four-wheeled off-road motorcycles designed for a variety of purposes. They are flexible, practical and easy to drive, making them suitable for driving on the tightest routes. The ATVs lead the off-road class in maneuverability and precision. In through pass 2 There are twelve ATVs to choose from, made by five different manufacturers: Arctic Cat, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki and Yamaha. Rock Bouncers Rock Bouncers are extraordinary vehicles that are one of the most important innovations through pass 2 Are. Due to their design, the Rock Bouncers are particularly suitable for rocky and steep racetracks. With their supercharged engines and the coil springs on all four drive wheels, the Rock Bouncer can climb steep hills and conquer even the hardest rocks and bumps without falling behind. Rock Bouncers are designed for speed, aggressive driving and overcoming the toughest obstacles, providing the best off-road experience. In through pass 2 There are four officially licensed Rock Bouncers to choose from: Venom, Screamin Blue, Rum Runner and Smokedout. Game Features through pass 2 allows you to complete the game’s many races and challenges in a variety of environments. The vehicles are suitable for every driving style and every situation. With a wide variety of vehicles, a career mode and advanced driver and vehicle customization options through pass 2 a varied game. Content and News 33 vehicles from official brands divided into 3 categories: UTVs, ATVs and Rock Bouncer

Five different game modes: offroad sprints, offroad tracks, hillclimbs, obstacle courses and closed tracks

31 circuits, peppered with various obstacles

Official manufacturers, equipment and sponsors

Five unique environments: Baja Desert, Johnson Valley, Utah Desert, East Central US, Western Europe

A full career mode with team and calendar management

Advanced customization options for vehicles and drivers

A local split screen mode for up to four players

Online races for up to eight people









A Rare Message: Nacon Announces the Release of Through Pass 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X Introduction A rare message: Nacon announces that through pass 2 will be released on September 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A new gameplay trailer accompanies the good news and more information can be found in the press release: Driving Experience through pass 2 offers fans the opportunity to drive 33 vehicles in three different categories: UTVs Known for their speed and maneuverability, UTVs are ideal for any situation. These vehicles are the allrounders of the game. There are 17 UTVs to choose from from four manufacturers: Kawasaki, Yamaha, Polaris and Artic Cat. ATVs ATVs (commonly known as “quads”) are four-wheeled off-road motorcycles designed for a variety of purposes. They are flexible, practical and easy to drive, making them suitable for driving on the tightest routes. The ATVs lead the off-road class in maneuverability and precision. In through pass 2 There are twelve ATVs to choose from, made by five different manufacturers: Arctic Cat, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki and Yamaha. Rock Bouncers Rock Bouncers are extraordinary vehicles that are one of the most important innovations through pass 2 Are. Due to their design, the Rock Bouncers are particularly suitable for rocky and steep racetracks. With their supercharged engines and the coil springs on all four drive wheels, the Rock Bouncer can climb steep hills and conquer even the hardest rocks and bumps without falling behind. Rock Bouncers are designed for speed, aggressive driving and overcoming the toughest obstacles, providing the best off-road experience. In through pass 2 There are four officially licensed Rock Bouncers to choose from: Venom, Screamin Blue, Rum Runner and Smokedout. Game Features through pass 2 allows you to complete the game’s many races and challenges in a variety of environments. The vehicles are suitable for every driving style and every situation. With a wide variety of vehicles, a career mode and advanced driver and vehicle customization options through pass 2 a varied game. Content and News 33 vehicles from official brands divided into 3 categories: UTVs, ATVs and Rock Bouncer

Five different game modes: offroad sprints, offroad tracks, hillclimbs, obstacle courses and closed tracks

31 circuits, peppered with various obstacles

Official manufacturers, equipment and sponsors

Five unique environments: Baja Desert, Johnson Valley, Utah Desert, East Central US, Western Europe

A full career mode with team and calendar management

Advanced customization options for vehicles and drivers

A local split screen mode for up to four players

Online races for up to eight people





ADVERTISEMENT





A Rare Message: Nacon Announces the Release of Through Pass 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X Introduction A rare message: Nacon announces that through pass 2 will be released on September 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A new gameplay trailer accompanies the good news and more information can be found in the press release: Driving Experience through pass 2 offers fans the opportunity to drive 33 vehicles in three different categories: UTVs Known for their speed and maneuverability, UTVs are ideal for any situation. These vehicles are the allrounders of the game. There are 17 UTVs to choose from from four manufacturers: Kawasaki, Yamaha, Polaris and Artic Cat. ATVs ATVs (commonly known as “quads”) are four-wheeled off-road motorcycles designed for a variety of purposes. They are flexible, practical and easy to drive, making them suitable for driving on the tightest routes. The ATVs lead the off-road class in maneuverability and precision. In through pass 2 There are twelve ATVs to choose from, made by five different manufacturers: Arctic Cat, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki and Yamaha. Rock Bouncers Rock Bouncers are extraordinary vehicles that are one of the most important innovations through pass 2 Are. Due to their design, the Rock Bouncers are particularly suitable for rocky and steep racetracks. With their supercharged engines and the coil springs on all four drive wheels, the Rock Bouncer can climb steep hills and conquer even the hardest rocks and bumps without falling behind. Rock Bouncers are designed for speed, aggressive driving and overcoming the toughest obstacles, providing the best off-road experience. In through pass 2 There are four officially licensed Rock Bouncers to choose from: Venom, Screamin Blue, Rum Runner and Smokedout. Game Features through pass 2 allows you to complete the game’s many races and challenges in a variety of environments. The vehicles are suitable for every driving style and every situation. With a wide variety of vehicles, a career mode and advanced driver and vehicle customization options through pass 2 a varied game. Content and News 33 vehicles from official brands divided into 3 categories: UTVs, ATVs and Rock Bouncer

Five different game modes: offroad sprints, offroad tracks, hillclimbs, obstacle courses and closed tracks

31 circuits, peppered with various obstacles

Official manufacturers, equipment and sponsors

Five unique environments: Baja Desert, Johnson Valley, Utah Desert, East Central US, Western Europe

A full career mode with team and calendar management

Advanced customization options for vehicles and drivers

A local split screen mode for up to four players

Online races for up to eight people



