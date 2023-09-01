Nacon and Big Ant Studios Postpone Release of rugby24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Nacon and Big Ant Studios announce the release of rugby24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X postponed to January 30, 2024. The press release also offers a detailed statement:

Big Ant Studios, which already has sports games like AO tennis 2, Tennis world tour 2 And AFL 23 developed, now explain the reasons for deviating from the original plan to release the game on the occasion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. “Since we started developing rugby24 When we started, our goal was to create the best possible simulation and release the game in its entirety. The team has worked hard to adapt the gameplay, depict the sport as realistically as possible and integrate all officially licensed teams, including more than 130 countries and 15 leagues.”

With this content expansion, the game’s development would have taken longer than originally planned. Added to this was the difficulty of accessing some of the best teams to incorporate 3D photos into the game. It continues: “As we want to offer an authentic and complete game of rugby, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the release date of rugby24 until January 30, 2024 just before the start of the Six Nations tournament.” This extra time should also benefit development and allow gameplay to be further improved.

“While it is heartbreaking to miss the Rugby World Cup, we believe this is the right decision to ensure a great match for everyone. We will have more information soon rugby24 release,” the studio continues.

