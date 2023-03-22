A new update has been released for MX vs ATV Legends Update 1.20 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MX vs ATV Legends Update 1.20 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Resolved a crash which could occur when modifying Frame or Graphic kit colors in the Paint Shop.
Adjusted 3D positional audio on MX 450F to prevent engine sounds jumping significantly to one side or another.
Detailed changelog
Resolved a crash in Paint Shop when modifying some specific Frames and Graphic Kits which were updated in the previous patch. The crash only impacted players who had customized vehicles using those frames and kits using stock colors prior to patch 1.19.
Adjusted spatialization of MX 450F engine audio to return more output to “center channel” and reduce the side-to-side jumping most noticeable on some surround sound headphones.