A new update has been released for MultiVersus Update 1.23 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MultiVersus Update 1.23 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

General Controllers Improved an issue when using the right stick on controllers where characters would turn around unprompted when attacking. We are monitoring this improvement and welcome feedback on it.

Character Updates Legend Nerf Buff Change Bug Iron Giant General Fixed an issue where Iron Giant’s hitboxes would spawn below him on some attacks. Garnet Air Down Attack Fixed a bug where Garnet couldn’t properly combo out of her air down attack if she hit someone while on the ground. Lebron General Fixed an issue with LeBron’s stat tracker badge on the mastery track. Marvin Air/Ground Up Special Fixed a bug where Superman could turn Marvin’s spaceship into an ice block with his ice breath. Air/Ground Down Special Fixed a bug where Marvin could plant his flag on his spaceship and it would persist after his spaceship expired. Morty Air/Ground Down Special Fixed a bug where Morty wouldn’t move all the way to his down special marker if it was overlapping with a fighter. Air/Ground Down Special Fixed bug where if morty warped back to a position a fighter was in he would teleport to the middle of the map. Superman General Superman can no longer freeze Marvin’s ship. Taz Ground Up Attack Increased the vacuum strength and reduced the knockback influence on the first hit of Taz’s sandwich attack in order to improve the consistency of its ability to combo into the second hit of the attack Wonder Woman General Fixed an issue with Wonder Woman’s stat tracker badge on the mastery track. Source:MultiVersus

