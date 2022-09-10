A new update has been released for MultiVersus Update 1.05 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MultiVersus Update 1.05 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
- Gizmo will be arriving on 09/08! He has his popcorn and is ready to pop off!
- Spectator Mode now displays Team Colors properly
- Fast settings have been added to support lower-end PCs
Gameplay Systems
Hitbox/Hurtbox Update
This patch includes our hitbox/hurtbox system overhaul. Our goal with this update is to more tightly tie hitboxes and hurtboxes to our character animations. We will be keeping an eye on how this update affects the player experience and we are ready to implement additional patches if any problems arise. This will be a process for us to get there, but this is our first step towards truly accurate hitbox/hurtbox detection and gives us a foundation to permanently fixing issues going forward.
These are the before and after of our hurtbox update.
You’ll notice that the hurtboxes are closely tied with the animations now after the update.
- Hurtboxes updated on every character.
- Hitboxes updated on most attacks. Specific adjustments may not be listed in the character notes.
Projectile Systems Update
This patch also includes the first part of our projectile systems update. MultiVersus is a game that thrives on interesting interactions between fighters, between allies, and between projectiles, but a player shouldn’t need an encyclopedic knowledge of every attack in the game to feel comfortable understanding those interactions. Our goal with this update is to standardize global projectile behaviors so players can better adapt strategies around projectiles. This update is just the first part of our projectile systems changes, so expect more updates in a future patch.
- Standardized opposing projectiles to always clank, destroying both projectiles
- Introduced the Heavy Projectile – Heavy Projectiles break enemy projectiles, can only clank with other Heavy Projectiles, and cannot be reflected
- Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently block all projectiles.
- Projectiles that explode no longer hit fighters that blocked the projectile.
Directional Action Key Mappings for Keyboard
- Directional Attacks and Specials can now be mapped to specific keyboard keys. For example, Down Attack can be mapped to a key so that you can perform Down Attacks without also Fast Falling.
- In total, there are 8 new keyboard binds: Up Attack, Right Attack, Down Attack, Left Attack, Up Special, Right Special, Down Special, Left Special.
Miscellaneous Gameplay Updates:
- Adjusted character mesh vertical offsets so that characters’ feet don’t clip into the floor as much. This change also involved adjusting the floor collision for the following maps: Scooby’s Haunted Mansion, Cromulons, Cromulons (1 vs 1), Tree Fort (1 vs 1), and all versions of Sky Arena.
- Wall, floor, and ceiling bounces no longer restore Dodge Meter energy.
- Improved input handling when an Attack/Special is executed at the same time as a jump. In the past, it was possible for jumps to interrupt Attacks and Specials, thus leading to “ignored” actions. This change will improve the responsiveness of short hop Attacks and Specials.
General Perks
Updated description text to explain that perk effect only applies to non-Heavy Projectiles
Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice
Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds
Unstacked projectile speed buff reduced to 10% from 20%
Fixed an issue where the perk would not stack properly
Maps
Trampoline tree health reduced to 15 from 30
Fix minor asymmetry in the main platform’s collision so that it is now perfectly centered.
Added a new floating platform to both versions of Cromulons.
Character Updates
Legend
Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff
Reverted to Early Access version of up special.
- We were finding that skill and counterplay was being removed from Arya with the addition of the vacuuming effect making follow ups nearly always true. This revert will give opponents the ability to affect the outcome by use of Knockback Influence (KBI) and Arya air control to compensate for the opponent’s KBI.
Fixed a bug that caused Arya’s dash on hit to stop working after Taz turns her into a chicken.
Fixed an issue with long lingering hitboxes on Arya stolen face neutral special.
Knockback angle changed to send victims more horizontally
When landing the attack will allow carrying movement momentum earlier
Fixed a bug that was preventing Projectile Sidestep from dodging all projectiles
Fixed a bug that was causing the first jab to be delayed going into jab 2 when playing online
Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile Purple effect added to indicate armor break property
Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile
- Purple effect added to indicate armor break property
- Cooldown attack no longer consumes all aerial special uses
Safe now classified as a Heavy Projectile
- Barriers and buffs that block projectiles now deactivate the safe hitbox until the safe is hit again
Recovery land cancel window delayed 2 frames
Hitbox active frames reduced
Recovery land cancel window delayed 3 frames
Frame window to cancel into another Ground Neutral Attack delayed.
Lowered to 50 from 55
Hitbox active duration reduced to 0.25s from 0.5s
Removed 5% damage taken debuff
Increased starting gold to 200 from 100
Fixed an issue where the shockwave from high-fiving an ally would not hit enemies
Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit
: Increased minimum distance traveled
- Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit
When Garnet bubbles a projectile, the projectile will not be able to hit herself or allies until the bubble expires
Increased projectile speed to 2200 from 2000
- Recovery frames decreased to allow for follow up combos from the hit
Side attack 1 on-hit cancel window moved earlier
- Side attack 1 combos better into Side Attack 2
Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff
Increased to 1875 from 1825
RAGE mode gray health reduced to 15 from 30
Reduced damage to 5 from 6.
Ability and ammo cooldowns are now static cooldowns. Static cooldowns are not affected by cooldown reduction perks or buffs. Consuming an item or Iron Giant’s art will still grant one bolt.
- Ability cooldown increased to 25s from 23s
Whiff recovery increased
If Jake eats multiple opponents, he will spit them all out on the first spit.
- Spitting no longer counts towards air special count. Jake can aerial spit even if he has exhausted his air specials.
- Spit opponents are now properly classified as projectiles
- Weakened stacks applied on hit reduced to 2 from 5
Attack duration reduced to 3 seconds from infinite duration
- Can no longer hit the same enemy multiple times
Whiff recovery increased 6 frames
- Land cancel window delayed to match increased whiff recovery
- On-hit cancel window moved 2 frames earlier
- This should give the opponent more of a window to punish Jake on a whiffed attack, while also giving Jake more of an opportunity to successfully follow up from a hit attack
Damage reduced on first two hits
- Third hit ignite duration reduced to 0.5 seconds from 1 second
Knockback angle pushed to be more horiztonal
Enemies can no longer hit the basketball
- The basketball will always bounce back when blocked by projectile-blocking effects
Ground pass projectile speed increased (Air version unaffected)
Hitbox active frame window moved 3 frames earlier
Hitbox active frame window moved earlier
- On-hit cancel window moved earlier to allow for more reliable combo follow-ups
Cancel window moved earlier
Now cleans up Tom and Jerry’s mousetrap and cleans up Garnet’s electric zone
Ally grenade passive has been enabled
Ammo cooldown increased to 13s from 12s
- Knockback scaling increased from 23 to 25
- Grenades can now be knocked back by ally projectiles. Enemy projectiles will destroy grenades.
Fixed issues where Morty or his ally would be randomly pulled back to the save point. This will now only trigger when the ally is near the blast zone.
Portal aim reticle now only shows for the Morty player in online matches
More consistently hits projectiles
Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired
- Knockback direction now based on projectile velocity
- Knockback scaling increased
Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired
- Knockback direction now based on projectile velocity
- Knockback scaling increased
Full jab combo now connects more reliably
Enemies can no longer hit the spit projectile
Vacuum knockback applied to first hit to help the two hit s chain together more reliably
Holding down and dodging no longer cancels into the next attack as quickly to prevent extremely rapid firing of the projectile attack
Super sandwich now classified as a Heavy Projectile
Bug Fix Correctly branches to other attacks on hit for non rage side specials
Armor removed from the attack and knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal
Lowered to 68 from 76
Jump cancel in ground up air special is delayed to prevent a true combo into Air Up Special because it was killing at unexpectedly low damage.
After spawning 2 shields with his Up Special, Steven must land on solid ground before he can spawn more shields with his Up Special.
Added additional whiff recovery.
- Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls
- Later startup on active hit frames
Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls
- Flight speed is reduced after Superman grabs an enemy so it won’t carry enemies as far.
Now has an ammo cooldown. Superman spawns with 2 ammo. One new ammo returns every 8 seconds.
- This is to prevent heat vision camping, where Superman would only use this attack over and over.
Hitbox active frames reduced.
Hitboxes adjust so the attack no longer hits behind him.
Anvil now classified as a Heavy Projectile. Fixed issues with Taz’s item throw animation
Taz’s ally can only enter the dogpile one time per use.
Beachcomber Taz hat fixed to look more like his profile icon
Max Tasty stacks increased to 18 from 16
- Chicken movement speed reduced to 1200 from 1550
- Chicken maximum health reduced to 15 from 30
- Chicken duration reduced to 6 seconds from 8
Taz can now eat and spit Bugs’s safe, Bugs’s rocket, and Shaggy’s super sandwich
- Eating an enemy in the air now applies 2 weakened stacks
On-cooldown tornado duration increased to 0.45s from 0.25s
Recovery frames decreased to allow for better combo follow ups
Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air
Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air
Split dynamite sticks now detonate when they hit terrain
Jerry no longer hits enemies immediately after the rocket explodes (damage compensated)
- Jerry now classified as a Heavy Projectile while in flight
- No longer refreshes his cooldown if he dies while attached to an ally
- Reduced cork ammo to 2 from 3 (cork ammo while attached to ally unchanged)
Added 3 frames of recovery
- Land cancel window delayed 7 frames
Added 3 frames of recovery
- Land cancel window delayed by 3 frames
Jab 1 hitbox active frame window moved 2 frames later
Instead of calling the police, Velma now solves the mystery and calls the Mystery Inc. gang and the Mystery Machine to take the bad guys away.
No longer applies weakened stacks on hit
No longer heals Velma when she hits an ally with a speech bubble
Reduced to 2100 from 2200
Lasso is no longer classified as a projectile
No longer breaks projectiles while charging
Reduced to 2225 from 2250
Reduced to 71 from 76
