General

Gizmo will be arriving on 09/08! He has his popcorn and is ready to pop off!

Spectator Mode now displays Team Colors properly

Fast settings have been added to support lower-end PCs

Gameplay Systems

Hitbox/Hurtbox Update

This patch includes our hitbox/hurtbox system overhaul. Our goal with this update is to more tightly tie hitboxes and hurtboxes to our character animations. We will be keeping an eye on how this update affects the player experience and we are ready to implement additional patches if any problems arise. This will be a process for us to get there, but this is our first step towards truly accurate hitbox/hurtbox detection and gives us a foundation to permanently fixing issues going forward.

Hurtboxes updated on every character.

Hitboxes updated on most attacks. Specific adjustments may not be listed in the character notes.

Projectile Systems Update

This patch also includes the first part of our projectile systems update. MultiVersus is a game that thrives on interesting interactions between fighters, between allies, and between projectiles, but a player shouldn’t need an encyclopedic knowledge of every attack in the game to feel comfortable understanding those interactions. Our goal with this update is to standardize global projectile behaviors so players can better adapt strategies around projectiles. This update is just the first part of our projectile systems changes, so expect more updates in a future patch.

Standardized opposing projectiles to always clank, destroying both projectiles

Introduced the Heavy Projectile – Heavy Projectiles break enemy projectiles, can only clank with other Heavy Projectiles, and cannot be reflected

Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently block all projectiles.

Projectiles that explode no longer hit fighters that blocked the projectile.

Directional Action Key Mappings for Keyboard

Directional Attacks and Specials can now be mapped to specific keyboard keys. For example, Down Attack can be mapped to a key so that you can perform Down Attacks without also Fast Falling.

In total, there are 8 new keyboard binds: Up Attack, Right Attack, Down Attack, Left Attack, Up Special, Right Special, Down Special, Left Special.

Miscellaneous Gameplay Updates:

Adjusted character mesh vertical offsets so that characters’ feet don’t clip into the floor as much. This change also involved adjusting the floor collision for the following maps: Scooby’s Haunted Mansion, Cromulons, Cromulons (1 vs 1), Tree Fort (1 vs 1), and all versions of Sky Arena.

Wall, floor, and ceiling bounces no longer restore Dodge Meter energy.

Improved input handling when an Attack/Special is executed at the same time as a jump. In the past, it was possible for jumps to interrupt Attacks and Specials, thus leading to “ignored” actions. This change will improve the responsiveness of short hop Attacks and Specials.

General Perks

Clear The Air Updated description text to explain that perk effect only applies to non-Heavy Projectiles

Ice To Beat You! Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice

I’ll Take That Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds

Make it Rain, Dog! Unstacked projectile speed buff reduced to 10% from 20%

Sturdy Dodger Fixed an issue where the perk would not stack properly

Maps

2v2 Tree Fort Map Trampoline tree health reduced to 15 from 30

Trophy’s E.D.G.E. Fix minor asymmetry in the main platform’s collision so that it is now perfectly centered.

Cromulons and Cromulons (1 vs 1) Added a new floating platform to both versions of Cromulons.

Character Updates

Legend Nerf Buff Change Bug

Arya Assassin Passive Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff Air/Ground Up Special Reverted to Early Access version of up special. We were finding that skill and counterplay was being removed from Arya with the addition of the vacuuming effect making follow ups nearly always true. This revert will give opponents the ability to affect the outcome by use of Knockback Influence (KBI) and Arya air control to compensate for the opponent’s KBI. Air/Ground Up Special Fixed a bug that caused Arya’s dash on hit to stop working after Taz turns her into a chicken. Air/Ground Neutral Special Fixed an issue with long lingering hitboxes on Arya stolen face neutral special.

Batman Air Down Special Knockback angle changed to send victims more horizontally Air Side Attack When landing the attack will allow carrying movement momentum earlier Ground Down Special Fixed a bug that was preventing Projectile Sidestep from dodging all projectiles Ground Side Attack Fixed a bug that was causing the first jab to be delayed going into jab 2 when playing online

Bugs Bunny Air Up Special Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile Purple effect added to indicate armor break property Air Side Special Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile Purple effect added to indicate armor break property

Cooldown attack no longer consumes all aerial special uses Air/Ground Neutral Special Safe now classified as a Heavy Projectile Barriers and buffs that block projectiles now deactivate the safe hitbox until the safe is hit again Air Down Attack Recovery land cancel window delayed 2 frames Air Up Attack Hitbox active frames reduced Air Side Attack Recovery land cancel window delayed 3 frames Ground Neutral Attack Frame window to cancel into another Ground Neutral Attack delayed. Weight Lowered to 50 from 55 Comin’ Through Doc signature perk Hitbox active duration reduced to 0.25s from 0.5s

Finn Assassin Passive Removed 5% damage taken debuff Passive Increased starting gold to 200 from 100 Air/Ground Neutral Special Fixed an issue where the shockwave from high-fiving an ally would not hit enemies Air Up Special Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit Ground Down Attack : Increased minimum distance traveled Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit

Garnet Air/Ground Neutral Special When Garnet bubbles a projectile, the projectile will not be able to hit herself or allies until the bubble expires Air/Ground Down Special Increased projectile speed to 2200 from 2000 Recovery frames decreased to allow for follow up combos from the hit Air Side Attack Side attack 1 on-hit cancel window moved earlier Side attack 1 combos better into Side Attack 2

Harley Assassin Passive Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff Movement Speed Increased to 1875 from 1825

Iron Giant Passive RAGE mode gray health reduced to 15 from 30 Air Up Attack Reduced damage to 5 from 6. Air/Ground Neutral Special Ability and ammo cooldowns are now static cooldowns. Static cooldowns are not affected by cooldown reduction perks or buffs. Consuming an item or Iron Giant’s art will still grant one bolt. Ability cooldown increased to 25s from 23s Air Neutral Attack Whiff recovery increased

Jake Air/Ground Neutral Special If Jake eats multiple opponents, he will spit them all out on the first spit. Spitting no longer counts towards air special count. Jake can aerial spit even if he has exhausted his air specials.

Spit opponents are now properly classified as projectiles

Weakened stacks applied on hit reduced to 2 from 5 Air/Ground Down Special Attack duration reduced to 3 seconds from infinite duration Can no longer hit the same enemy multiple times Air Side Attack Whiff recovery increased 6 frames Land cancel window delayed to match increased whiff recovery

On-hit cancel window moved 2 frames earlier

This should give the opponent more of a window to punish Jake on a whiffed attack, while also giving Jake more of an opportunity to successfully follow up from a hit attack Air Down Attack Damage reduced on first two hits Third hit ignite duration reduced to 0.5 seconds from 1 second

LeBron Air Down Attack Knockback angle pushed to be more horiztonal Basketball Enemies can no longer hit the basketball The basketball will always bounce back when blocked by projectile-blocking effects Ball Ground Neutral Special Ground pass projectile speed increased (Air version unaffected) No Ball Air Side Attack Hitbox active frame window moved 3 frames earlier Ball Ground Up Attack Hitbox active frame window moved earlier On-hit cancel window moved earlier to allow for more reliable combo follow-ups Ball Ground Down Attack Cancel window moved earlier

Morty Extra Fleeb Juice Now cleans up Tom and Jerry’s mousetrap and cleans up Garnet’s electric zone Passive Ally grenade passive has been enabled Air/Ground Neutral Special Ammo cooldown increased to 13s from 12s Knockback scaling increased from 23 to 25

Grenades can now be knocked back by ally projectiles. Enemy projectiles will destroy grenades. Air/Ground Down Special Fixed issues where Morty or his ally would be randomly pulled back to the save point. This will now only trigger when the ally is near the blast zone. Air Side Special Portal aim reticle now only shows for the Morty player in online matches Ground Side Special More consistently hits projectiles Air/Ground Neutral Attack Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired Knockback direction now based on projectile velocity

Knockback scaling increased Ground Up Attack Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired Knockback direction now based on projectile velocity

Knockback scaling increased Ground Side Attack Full jab combo now connects more reliably

Reindog Air/Ground Neutral Attack Enemies can no longer hit the spit projectile Air Up Attack Vacuum knockback applied to first hit to help the two hit s chain together more reliably Ground Neutral Attack Holding down and dodging no longer cancels into the next attack as quickly to prevent extremely rapid firing of the projectile attack

Shaggy Rage Air/Ground Down Special Super sandwich now classified as a Heavy Projectile Air/Ground Side Special Bug Fix Correctly branches to other attacks on hit for non rage side specials Ground Down Attack Armor removed from the attack and knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal Weight Lowered to 68 from 76 Ground Up Special Jump cancel in ground up air special is delayed to prevent a true combo into Air Up Special because it was killing at unexpectedly low damage.

Steven Universe Air/Ground Up Special After spawning 2 shields with his Up Special, Steven must land on solid ground before he can spawn more shields with his Up Special.

Superman Air Up Special Added additional whiff recovery. Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls

Later startup on active hit frames Air Side Special Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls Flight speed is reduced after Superman grabs an enemy so it won’t carry enemies as far. Air/Ground Down Special Now has an ammo cooldown. Superman spawns with 2 ammo. One new ammo returns every 8 seconds. This is to prevent heat vision camping, where Superman would only use this attack over and over. Ground Down Attack Hitbox active frames reduced. Ground Up Attack Hitboxes adjust so the attack no longer hits behind him.

Taz Iron Stomach Anvil now classified as a Heavy Projectile. Fixed issues with Taz’s item throw animation I Gotta Get In There! Taz’s ally can only enter the dogpile one time per use. Skins Beachcomber Taz hat fixed to look more like his profile icon Passive Max Tasty stacks increased to 18 from 16 Chicken movement speed reduced to 1200 from 1550

Chicken maximum health reduced to 15 from 30

Chicken duration reduced to 6 seconds from 8 Air/Ground Neutral Special Taz can now eat and spit Bugs’s safe, Bugs’s rocket, and Shaggy’s super sandwich Eating an enemy in the air now applies 2 weakened stacks Air/Ground Side Special On-cooldown tornado duration increased to 0.45s from 0.25s Air/Ground Down Special Recovery frames decreased to allow for better combo follow ups Air/Ground Up Special Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air Air/Ground Up Special Allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air

Tom And Jerry Dynamite Split Split dynamite sticks now detonate when they hit terrain Jerry Air/Ground Up Special Jerry no longer hits enemies immediately after the rocket explodes (damage compensated) Jerry Jerry now classified as a Heavy Projectile while in flight

No longer refreshes his cooldown if he dies while attached to an ally

Reduced cork ammo to 2 from 3 (cork ammo while attached to ally unchanged) Air Side Attack Added 3 frames of recovery Land cancel window delayed 7 frames Air Down Attack Added 3 frames of recovery Land cancel window delayed by 3 frames Ground Side Attack Jab 1 hitbox active frame window moved 2 frames later

Velma Passive Instead of calling the police, Velma now solves the mystery and calls the Mystery Inc. gang and the Mystery Machine to take the bad guys away. Air Up Special No longer applies weakened stacks on hit Air/Ground Neutral Attack No longer heals Velma when she hits an ally with a speech bubble Movement Speed Reduced to 2100 from 2200