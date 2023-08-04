Mountaintop Studios: New PvP FPS Title Teased by Respawn, Bungie, Naughty Dog, Blizzard, Riot, and Epic Developers

Mountaintop Studios is a team comprised of developers from renowned studios like Respawn, Bungie, Naughty Dog, Blizzard, Riot, and Epic. They are currently working on a new PvP FPS title, which the studio teased earlier this week.

The game director of the studio, Lee Horn, who has Riot and Respawn on his resume for titles like League of Legends and Apex Legends, stars in a 76-second-long teaser trailer. The trailer showcases concept art for the team’s debut title and announces that its first PC playtest will take place later this month.

On August 25 and August 26, selected participants who have signed up for the playtest will have the opportunity to try out this new shooter before its official release.

Horn describes this upcoming project as “a new genre-evolving competitive tactical shooter.” He also addresses common complaints that shooter players may have with currently available games.

Mountaintop Studios was first unveiled in 2020 and has been working on this project while acquiring funding. A community of playtesters has already been providing feedback, but now it seems Mountaintop is ready to expand further.

It will be interesting to see how Mountaintop’s title fares against the current giants in the free-to-play, live-service space, many of whom the developers of Mountaintop have previously worked with.

Source – Mountaintop Studios