Mountaintop Studios – A New FPS PvP Project

Mountaintop Studios is a brand new team formed of veterans from various renowned game development companies such as Respawn, Bungie, Naughty Dog, Blizzard, Epic, Riot, and more. The studio has recently released a teaser trailer for its debut FPS PvP project.

The trailer showcases intriguing visuals that hint at the existence of multiple factions within the game. However, the details are not yet concrete.

While there isn’t much information available at the moment, the collective experience of the Mountaintop Studio team certainly raises expectations for a potential high-quality PvP shooter that stands out among other popular titles in the genre.

Mountaintop Studios expresses its eagerness to share more updates soon, although the exact timeframe remains uncertain.

Additionally, there is a possibility that the game might launch during a time when players are fatigued with similar multiplayer shooters, as the industry evolves.

Source: Mountaintop Studios via Shinobi602