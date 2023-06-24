A new update has been released for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.13 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.13 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when an agent executed a bash attack while holding a banner.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a banner bearer agent spawned as a reinforcement.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when entering a siege with siege engines in reserve.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the Tactics skill effects not to be displayed with correct values on the Character screen.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a dedicated server crash that more frequently occurred with Linux server files.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to get disconnected from the lobby when their party was disbanded during the game search.
