A new update has been released for MotoGP 23 Update 1.06 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.MotoGP 23 Update 1.06 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

GAME CONTENT

Riders & Bikes of the Moto3™ has been updated to the latest changes of the current season.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Following your comments, we have worked a lot to improve game performances and reduce stuttering issues.

We also have investigated disconnection issues on the LiveGP events to improve the overall experience.

ONLINE

Online matches: It’s now possible to see how many warnings & penalties has each opponent.

We’ve slightly changed the format of the events of the LiveGP. Now it’ll be possible to join events during all the planned time slot.

CAREER

The Manufacturer Leader now changes according to the riders’ final championship position.

Added combined sessions screen during the P2 of Moto2™ & Moto3™.

GAME INTERFACE

New curve indicators added on all circuits.

New Low Fuel indicator in the HUD.