A new update has been released for Mortal Kombat 1 Update 1.000.003. Mortal Kombat 1 Update 1.000.003 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
- Addressed issues in Invasions
- Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed
- Brutality move lists corrected
- Stability fixes
- Localization fixes
- Added keyboard mapping to use Keyboard-To-Speech during online matches
- Added setting to disable Motion Blur
- Fixed situations where transitioning from cutscenes would not disable V-Sync
- Fixed VFX behavior during lower framerates
- Fixed facial animations for Quan Chi
- Fixed physics behavior during Brutalities
- General UI & text improvements
- Mouse support improvements
