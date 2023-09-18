





Mortal Kombat 1 for Nintendo Switch: Technical Issues and Facial Expression Problems

Mortal Kombat 1 for Nintendo Switch: Technical Issues and Facial Expression Problems

Challenges Faced by Developers in Adapting Games for Nintendo Switch

The release of Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo Switch has been met with some disappointment due to various technical problems and a lack of attention to facial expressions. Although the game was launched in Early Access with known issues, players have taken to social media to express their frustration through humorous memes.

Challenges Faced by Developers in Adapting Games for Nintendo Switch

Developers often face challenges when adapting games for the Nintendo Switch hardware, which requires making compromises compared to more expensive consoles. Unfortunately, these compromises seem to have affected the quality of facial animations in Mortal Kombat 1. The characters’ faces lack clarity and appear dated, reminiscent of the previous generation of games.

Gameplay Experience and Graphical Compromises

While gameplay remains the core focus of Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo Switch, players must consider the graphical compromises that come with enjoying the portable version. It is important to pay attention to these limitations while still appreciating the mechanics of the game. In the meantime, comparing images of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch with other consoles provides some comic relief.

Twitter Link to Comparison Images

For a visual representation of the graphical differences between the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 and other consoles, check out this Twitter thread.





