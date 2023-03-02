In order to allow non-developers to evaluate the software before its release, Apple seeded the second betas of the impending iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates to public beta testers today. The initial public betas were released two weeks prior to today’s betas.

Following the installation of the necessary certificate from the Public Beta website, public beta testers registered for Apple’s free beta testing programme can download the iOS 16.4 beta over the air.

Although future beta versions will be tied to an Apple ID for both developers and public beta testers, this is the final beta that will utilise certificates in this manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many new emoji characters are included in the iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 releases, such as the shaking head, pink, blue, and grey hearts, as well as the donkey, moose, blackbird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, comb, flute, maracas, and options for left and right facing hands.

There is support for Safari Web Push alerts, but web developers still need to implement it. By using this function, you can add a website to your Home Screen and receive push alerts from that page, exactly as on a Mac. These notifications are transmitted to Apple Watch, can be filtered out with Focus mode, and operate exactly like any other iOS notification.

You may now add a favourite Chrome website directly to your Home Screen with a new add to Home Screen option in third-party browsers, and the HomeKit architectural upgrade that was removed from iOS 16.2 is now again available. The page-turning animation from Apple Books is back in the second beta, and there are traces of Apple Music Classical throughout.

There are new Shortcuts, 5G connection in Turkey, the option to add an always-on display filter to Focus, and small updates to the Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, and AppleCare coverage apps. With our dedicated iOS 16.4 guide, you can get complete information on everything new.