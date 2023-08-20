





Modern Warfare 3 Beta Start Date Leaked Online

An image that originated from the UK shop GAME and was found leaked online claims that the beta test for Modern Warfare 3 will begin on October 6.

The date of October 6 has been revealed in a fresh photograph shared on Twitter by the user @Ralexxanderr. This person claims he was handed a document related to Modern Warfare 3 by an employee working with GAME.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta start date confirmed as Friday October 6th??

This sheet was shown to me in my local @GAMEdigital store this afternoon. Not sure if this has already been confirmed officially or not?@charlieINTEL @ModernWarzone #MW3 #MWIII pic.twitter.com/nIqx1fo0BF — Ryan Alexander (@Ralexxanderr) August 18, 2023

According to the information provided by our sources, the first BETA weekend will begin on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 6, 2023, and continue until October 10, 2023. The second BETA weekend will begin on other platforms on October 12, 2023, and continue until October 16, 2023.

You can review the important dates that are listed below:

Modern Warfare 3 Key Dates

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

Full Release (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

Season 1 Launch / New Warzone Map – December 5, 2023

There has yet to be an announcement made about the specifics of what the BETA will consist of. On the other hand, if previous Call of Duty BETAs are any indication, Modern Warfare 3 will feature a capped amount of progression and three to four unique multiplayer maps.



