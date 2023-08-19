Modern Warfare 3: A Dramatic and Incredible Game

Activision has announced that Modern Warfare 3 is in development, and it must be said that the game looks incredible and dramatic. The game’s narrative is shown off in a brief reveal trailer uploaded today. From what can be seen, it will be a stealth-fueled epic that will be bursting at the seams with heartbreak, destruction, and primal battle.

The Largest Call of Duty Zombies Map Ever

However, another important piece of news has emerged from within the project in recent hours: Modern Warfare 3 will offer the “largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever.” In this Treyarch-designed Zombies experience set in a player versus environment (PvE) setting, players will band with other squads to take control of an open-world epic battle for survival.

According to reports, not only the map but also the zombies themselves are the largest ever seen in the context of Zombies. The promotional page for Modern Warfare 3 mentions that the game’s Zombies mode will include the ‘largest foes in Call of Duty history.’ Conquering these colossal difficulties would take great cooperation from the players.

A New Zombies Experience

The new Modern Warfare 3 Zombies experience has only been shown off in a single photograph so far, and judging by its appearance, it appears to take place in Al Mazrah or a location very close to it. It appears from the clothing and the setting that it takes place in the middle of that map, although I could be wrong. This may hint that a new map combining Warzone and DMZ elements won’t be made accessible at the same time that Modern Warfare 3 is made available, but that’s just speculation at this point.

Looking Forward to an Epic Zombies Adventure

