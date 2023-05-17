A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GLOBAL
WEAPONS
Weapon Balancing
» Handguns «
GS Magna
- Close range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Akimbo:
- Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
FTAC Siege
- Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
X13 Auto
- Close range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Akimbo:
- Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed an issue causing Players to be incorrectly removed from matches for inactivity.
- Fixed an issue with missing visual effects on the Toxicant Blueprint in the Tracer Pack: Poison Bundle.
- Fixed an issue causing screen flicker while inspecting Battle Pass Weapon Blueprints if the Auto On option was selected.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck on “Fetching Online Profile” when attempting to inspect social notifications.
- Fixed an issue causing unpurchased Store Bundles to appear under the “My Weapons” tab.
- Fixed an issue causing the client to freeze when selecting the “Invite to Party” option while other Players were already present in the Party.
- Fixed an issue with Menu behavior while navigating Weapon Blueprints.
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from unlocking Operator Gromsko despite meeting the requirements.
- Fixed an issue causing Prestige 6 to incorrectly display Prestige 10 rewards.
Attachments
» Underbarrels «
Hellscream 40mm Drill
- Fixed an issue with the reload animation on the TAQ-V and TAQ-56
Previously Fixed
- Fixed an issue causing the Battle Pass menu to become unresponsive until the Player returned to the main menu.
- Fixed an issue with the tutorial that would cause the menu to freeze when the Player encountered the “Opening the Global Panel” tip.
SPECIAL OPS
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing an unintended electricity visual effect during a Raid Boss.
WARZONE 2.0
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to generate Lethal Equipment at a much higher rate than intended by repeatedly equipping Perk Packages that included the Resupply Perk.
BATTLE ROYALE
BUG FIXES
Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue causing eliminated Squad members to receive SR for unassisted enemy eliminations by live Squad members.
- Fixed an issue preventing Assists from tracking properly in the in-game Scoreboard.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players ineligible for Ranked Play to use the Looking for Party feature.
- Fixed an issue that allowed inactive Players to remain in the match.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue preventing the White Lotus Faction Mission to “Pick up 1 Weapon in a Deployment” from tracking properly.
- Fixed an issue causing dead dropping certain items such as Heartbeat Sensors to reward excessive cooldown reduction and XP.
- Fixed an issue that would return free-to-play Players to the front Menu when attempting to view the Crown Faction missions tab.
