A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update 1.18 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update 1.18 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GLOBAL
Stability
- This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes
Adjustments
- Improved usability of controller stick rotation in Weapon Preview by preventing the weapon from sliding back and forth.
- When you inspect a sector from the map view of the Battle Pass, the selection will now automatically take you to the most valuable reward in the sector.
Global Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the Killcam not to trigger properly.
- Fixed an issue causing users to be kicked back to the Main Menu after a second attempt to enter the Battle Pass.
- Fixed an issue where despite having Dismemberment and Gore Effects turned off, enemies still exploded while using the “Singularity” Blueprint.
- Fixed an issue where CDL weapon stickers would not show on weapons in-game or in Gunsmith.
- Fixed an issue where you can trigger the search in the invite Players popup when you shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue in the Events tab where the price of a Reward appeared in red even though you had enough Trophies to redeem it.
- Fixed an issue where some Rewards in the level progression screen didn’t have descriptions.
- Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked to the Main Menu after scrolling through the most recent players section of the Social screen.
- Fixed an issue where Players wouldn’t see rain on Pelayo’s Lighthouse after infilling on Kortac Team.
- Fixed an issue where the base TAQ-56 would display when previewing non-Blueprint Rewards for Ranked Play.
- Ranked Play: Fixed a visual disparity between a player’s actual Rank and Division and the Rank and Division information visible to other players.
Ranked Play: Restrictions
- Restrictions in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play have been updated to include the following attachments and ammo types.
- Assault Rifles
- SPW 40MM Drill attachment
- Sniper Rifles
- FJX Imperium Ammunition Types
- Armor Piercing
- Incendiary
- Frangible
- Hollowpoint
- Overpressure
- Explosive
- FJX Imperium Ammunition Types
- The above attachments appear unrestricted in custom loadouts but will be restricted in-game and show as restricted in loadouts once you’re in a match.
- These attachments will be hidden in the custom loadout screen in a future update.
- Assault Rifles
WARZONE 2.0
Battle Royale Adjustments
- Improved Buy Station interface for Players using a controller to now start on Gear Selection.
- Fixed an issue causing rewards for the “Hold The Line” mission to not be rewarded to Players after completion.
Battle Royale Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing Players to have spawn protection incorrectly applied after a Gulag match.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to spawn in a Battle Royale lobby with a Default Loadout instead of their favorited Loadout.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to crash when attempting to open the AAR.
DMZ Adjustments
- Added a one-minute countdown on DMZ match start before Player can use UAV Killstreak.
- Added a message in DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots explaining that the last Operator cannot be dismissed.
DMZ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the “Enforcer” Raid reward was not properly equipping in DMZ.
- Fixed an issue where the “Double Cross” Mission in DMZ would incorrectly require a specific Dead Drop location
- Fixed an issue where Players using a controller were unable to pick up an enemy’s backpack after eliminating them.
- Fixed an issue that could duplicate weapons after dropping and stowing inventory interactions in DMZ.
