A new update has been released for MLB The Show Update 1.010 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.MLB The Show Update 1.010 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GENERAL
- Pittsburgh Pirates City Connect uniforms have been added.
DIAMOND DYNASTY
- Various menu fixes for Mini Seasons.
- Fixed a Mini Seasons issue which caused CPU teams to wear their home uniforms every game.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Various presentation and commentary updates and adjustments.
DEVELOPER NOTES
- There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT!
- In our last update on June 8th, a new Draft Lottery experience was added in March to October & Franchise to coincide with the Winter Meetings.
