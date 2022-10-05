Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.
A new update has been released for Minecraft Patch Notes 2.51 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Minecraft Patch Notes 2.51 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Changes:
- As of October 5, 2022, players on the Xbox versions of Minecraft will begin receiving an update that improves game performance, alongside a few other changes. You can read more about this in our FAQ Article
New Mobile Touch Controls:
- Under Settings > (Controls) > Touch there is a new toggle entitled, Enable New Touch Controls Schemes. When toggled ON, a new Interaction Model dropdown menu will appear, allowing players to use the new Touch scheme, the new Crosshair scheme, or the original Classic scheme.
Fixes:
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Fixed terrain on Maps getting replaced with black pixels (MCPE-162421)
- Fixed a bug that unbound the Inventory key when using the Full Keyboard Gameplay toggle
- Fixed players sometimes spawning under the obsidian platform and falling into the void after entering an End Portal for the first time after the 1.19.30 update on Realms (MCPE-162482)
Source: Minecraft